crime

Bomb-threat at U.S. base in Tokyo leads to evacuation order

0 Comments
TOKYO

The U.S. military temporarily ordered personnel to evacuate from some areas at its Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo on Thursday, with Japanese police saying the base had received a bomb-threat on Facebook.

The military closed the gates and roads in the affected areas in response to "a reported on-base security threat" around 10:20 a.m. After completing sweeps of the areas, security forces declared them safe to resume operations, it said.

No injuries were reported on the base, which serves as the headquarters for U.S. Forces Japan.

