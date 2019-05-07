Car hits group of kindergarten children, teachers; 15 injured

The site where a car rammed into a group of small children in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday morning

Thirteen kindergartners aged between two and three, and their two teachers, have been taken to hospital after two cars crashed on Wednesday in Shiga Prefecture.

Four of the children are unconscious, according to police. The two female drivers, aged 52 and 62, were arrested on the spot.

The accident occurred at a crossing in a residential area in the city of Otsu when one of the cars spun into the children as they were waiting for the traffic lights to change.

