Car hits group of kindergarten children, teachers; 15 injured

Thirteen kindergartners aged between two and three, and their two teachers, have been taken to hospital after two cars crashed on Wednesday in Shiga Prefecture.
Four of the children are unconscious, according to police. The two female drivers, aged 52 and 62, were arrested on the spot.
The accident occurred at a crossing in a residential area in the city of Otsu when one of the cars spun into the children as they were waiting for the traffic lights to change.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
I hope all the victims here recover. Seems to me like a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Joeintokyo
Weird. The Google Street View pic of that intersection captured a group of kindergarten kids with their teachers. I wonder if they are the same ones. Poor kids.
https://www.google.co.jp/maps/@34.9938718,135.9098529,3a,75y,143.84h,86.46t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sqE5FaUCvnxnMgl85LhftTg!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo1.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3DqE5FaUCvnxnMgl85LhftTg%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D76.73693%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656?hl=en
Giveme_abreak
This is terrible. Sad news. I hope the kids recovers soon.
Jonathan Prin
Speeding for a blue light from one of the car ?
I doubt there were no witness so zgain why is lack of i fo a out how cars crashed ? (Same direction or not)
papigiulio
Ugh, again? Without any info one can only speculate, all I hope is that everyone survives.
Cameron
If the drivers are 52 and 62 we can’t use the age card on this one. That is terrible!
Alex Einz
Cameron, offcourse we can if the 62 was driving