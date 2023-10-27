Child in critical condition after elderly driver hits students in Shizuoka

A car driven by a 75-year-old man struck three elementary school students Thursday in Shizuoka Prefecture, leaving one in critical condition and the two others seriously injured, police and other sources said.

The police arrested Chikara Takayanagi at the scene for alleged negligent driving resulting in injury. Takayanagi was alone in the car and uninjured, they said.

Kanata Saito, 8, remains unconscious after injuring his head in the accident, which took place at around 2:40 p.m. in a residential area in the city of Hamamatsu as the three were on their way home, the police said.

The second-grade students were all taken to the hospital. The other boy and girl sustained fractures.

The number of fatal motor accidents in Japan involving elderly drivers has been on the rise as the country's population is aging. In response, police are calling on elderly people, especially those with a diminished capacity to drive, to voluntarily return their driver's licenses.

Takayanagi had no issues with his cognitive function when tested during his license renewal earlier this year, according to investigative sources and others.

The accident occurred on a nearly straight, single-lane road without guardrails. The children were walking on the road shoulder when they were struck by the car from behind, said the police.

Residents expressed shock at the accident, with a 14-year-old student of a nearby junior high school describing the road shoulder as "so narrow, you can hardly open an umbrella."

© KYODO