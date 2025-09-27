China warns Japan businesses over spying after conviction: sources

A high-ranking Chinese government official has warned Japan's business community against spying in China, following the espionage conviction of an employee of a Japanese company, diplomatic sources said.
The warning, delivered in person to a powerful Japanese business figure whose name hasn't been revealed, came shortly after a Chinese court in July sentenced an Astellas Pharma Inc. employee to three years and six months in prison for spying, the sources said.
It is rare for a Chinese government official to convey a message directly to a Japanese business figure without going through the Japanese government.
Such pressure from the Chinese government could further make Japanese businesses wary of operating in the country, amid concerns that actions may arbitrarily be labeled espionage, creating uncertainty over when and why someone might be detained.
In the warning, the Chinese official strongly discouraged Japanese businesses from taking state secrets out of China at the behest of Japanese intelligence agencies, citing the Public Security Intelligence Agency as one such entity.
While China insists business operations are secure as long as firms do not violate its counterespionage law, fears are mounting that the law is applied selectively, after Japanese company officials were convicted of spying.
When meeting the Japanese business leader, the Chinese government official, meanwhile, expressed hope for developing bilateral economic ties, noting the two Asian nations are deeply connected through supply chains, the sources said.
The ruling by the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court came on July 16, with the sources saying the court concluded he provided information to a Japanese intelligence agency and received rewards.
The Astellas employee had served as an executive at the Japanese pharmaceutical firm's China unit and as a senior official of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China.
He was detained in March 2023, just before his scheduled return to Japan, formally arrested in October that year, and indicted in August 2024.
Since China's counterespionage law took effect in 2014, 17 Japanese citizens, including the Astellas employee, have been detained for alleged spying, the Japanese government said, adding that five remain in China.© KYODO
Cephus
China is worse!
Asiaman7
Meanwhile, in the real world, virtually all major Japanese companies — including Astellas — still post employees in China and send business travelers back and forth every single day.
Business is humming, ties are deepening, money is flowing.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
It's a well known fact that CCP keeps an eye on the Chinese diaspora and employs pressure tactics such as threatening family members in China to coerce Chinese citizens who have settled in Western nations to spy for them.
So it's no surprise that the CCP would accuse Japanese businesses of doing the same for Japan, except that in this case their allegations are totally fabricated.
Japanese businesses and a certain Japanese political party played an important role in the rise of China but now they are realizing that China is good at biting the hand that fed it.
Asiaman7
You don’t know that.
The truth is we don’t really know what happened here.
The executive, Hiroshi Nishiyama, was a veteran Astellas employee with 20 years of experience inside China, where he set up factories, imported and exported drug ingredients, and sold imported drugs. He was detained shortly before he planned to return to Japan.
Inside Japan and outside Japan, facilitation payments and payoffs for preferential treatment sometimes occur, often in violation of modern law but consistent with historical practices, particularly when establishing new physical structures like setting up factories. And once a regular payment scheme begins, it can be rather challenging to cease, particularly in areas governed by people who have come to expect some form of tribute.
Perhaps Nishiyama got caught up in this. We don’t really know.
But we do know that Astellas continues to operate in China. They choose to stay. That, to me, is very telling.
OssanAmerica
China complaing to other countries about spying on them is pretty funny, and typical.
"China s considered to be the world’s most aggressive nation in economic espionage: stealing or trying to steal technology, intellectual property, trade secrets. China also uses broader intelligence efforts: political influence, cyber espionage, infiltration via non-state actors (students, companies, diaspora). The U.S. and many Western governments often identify China as the top actor in both economic and political espionage. "
Sync_
Spying in China is like taking notes on an open landfill about efficient recycling.
Garthgoyle
That picture, tho (≧▽≦)
Nothing says spying like the name China.
mikeylikesit
China complaining to another country about stealing technology…lol.
Take away the tech that China has stolen from American, European, and Japanese governments, militaries, universities, and companies, and China would still be decades behind in all areas of development.