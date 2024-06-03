 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chinese man suspected of spray-painting word 'toilet' at Yasukuni Shrine

5 Comments
TOKYO

A Chinese national who has already left Japan is suspected of spray-painting the word "toilet" in English on a stone pillar at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo last week, investigative sources said Monday.

The graffiti was discovered on a pillar bearing the name of the shrine near its entrance on early Saturday morning. Two pieces of paper with the messages "People of the world, unite" and "But not you guys" in Chinese were also found near a guardian lion-dog statue on the premises.

The man is suspected of damaging property by vandalizing the pillar around 10 p.m. last Friday, before leaving Japan the following day, the sources said.

A video was posted on Chinese social media showing the man, who introduced himself as "Iron Head," appearing to urinate on the stone pillar and then spray-painting the word "toilet" in red.

At the start of the video he voiced his opposition to the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific, saying "faced with the Japanese government's permission to discharge nuclear wastewater, can't we do anything?"

"No, I will give them some color to see," he added.

Tokyo police believe that other individuals, including the person filming, were also involved, and are investigating the connection between the graffiti and the paper messages, which could constitute a violation of the minor offenses act as they were plastered without authorization.

One piece of paper was found attached to the base of a guardian lion-dog statue, and the other had fallen to the ground after having possibly come unstuck. A passerby called the police after discovering them around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Yasukuni has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and other Asian countries as Japan's wartime leaders, convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal, are among the more than 2.4 million war dead honored at the shrine.

"We would like to once again urge our citizens to observe local laws and express (personal views) rationally when abroad," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at press conference Monday in Beijing.

But she added that Yasukuni "is a symbol of Japan's militaristic aggression," and called on Japan to reflect on its history to "earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

But she added that Yasukuni "is a symbol of Japan's militaristic aggression," and called on Japan to reflect on its history to "earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions."

She got that right!

https://www.fccj.or.jp/number-1-shimbun-article/who-needs-yasukuni

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controversies_surrounding_Yasukuni_Shrine

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Maybe he thought the signs indicating the location of the restrooms were inadequate?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Not agree at all to what he did, although can understand what he try to say.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF1SixJYzN0

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

This is only going to promote the negative image of the Chinese. It's always the brainwashed nationalistic nutters that make these videos to increase their subscribers.

It's a shame because I know a lot Chinese people who have made Japan their home and are wonderful people.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The Chinese guy went a bit too far. By urinating and spray-painting on the shrine’s pillar, he damaged China’s image in Japan quite irrevocably. He insulted his own country with his brutal and mindless acts.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog