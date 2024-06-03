Chinese man suspected of spray-painting word 'toilet' at Yasukuni Shrine

A Chinese national who has already left Japan is suspected of spray-painting the word "toilet" in English on a stone pillar at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo last week, investigative sources said Monday.

The graffiti was discovered on a pillar bearing the name of the shrine near its entrance on early Saturday morning. Two pieces of paper with the messages "People of the world, unite" and "But not you guys" in Chinese were also found near a guardian lion-dog statue on the premises.

The man is suspected of damaging property by vandalizing the pillar around 10 p.m. last Friday, before leaving Japan the following day, the sources said.

A video was posted on Chinese social media showing the man, who introduced himself as "Iron Head," appearing to urinate on the stone pillar and then spray-painting the word "toilet" in red.

At the start of the video he voiced his opposition to the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific, saying "faced with the Japanese government's permission to discharge nuclear wastewater, can't we do anything?"

"No, I will give them some color to see," he added.

Tokyo police believe that other individuals, including the person filming, were also involved, and are investigating the connection between the graffiti and the paper messages, which could constitute a violation of the minor offenses act as they were plastered without authorization.

One piece of paper was found attached to the base of a guardian lion-dog statue, and the other had fallen to the ground after having possibly come unstuck. A passerby called the police after discovering them around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Yasukuni has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and other Asian countries as Japan's wartime leaders, convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal, are among the more than 2.4 million war dead honored at the shrine.

"We would like to once again urge our citizens to observe local laws and express (personal views) rationally when abroad," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at press conference Monday in Beijing.

But she added that Yasukuni "is a symbol of Japan's militaristic aggression," and called on Japan to reflect on its history to "earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions."

© KYODO