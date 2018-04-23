Couple arrested for smuggling meth worth 1.8 billion yen

A 43-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife have been arrested at Tokyo's Haneda airport on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine with an approximate street value of 1.8 billion yen ($16.7 million), police and customs officials said Monday.

The amount, about 30 kilograms, is the largest haul Japanese customs have confiscated in a stimulant drug smuggling case involving a passenger jet, the officials said.

Kazuki Sato, who runs a pet shop in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and his wife Natsumi, are suspected of smuggling the illegal drug concealed in checked luggage -- divided into 30 coffee pouches in two sports bags -- from an airport in Nairobi, Kenya, to Haneda on April 4.

Customs officials at Haneda found the hidden narcotics during a luggage inspection and contacted the police.

The couple have visited Kenya multiple times since 2014 along with their 15-year-old and 5-year-old sons.

Kazuki told investigators he had been asked by a man he met at a bar in Yokohama to become a drug courier for him, and had since smuggled amphetamine six times for money ranging from 4 million yen to 10 million yen per smuggling.

The suspect was also quoted as saying the man advised the couple to travel with their children so authorities would not cast a suspicious eye at them.

