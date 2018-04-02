Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Court approves psychiatric test for killer of 9 people

1 Comment
TACHIKAWA

A court on Monday granted prosecutors' request to conduct a psychiatric examination on a man who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo last year.

Although the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office declined to reveal the duration of the test, it is expected to take five months to evaluate the mental competency of Takahiro Shiraishi, investigative sources said.

The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court approved conducting the test.

After the evaluation, the prosecutors will decide whether or not to indict the 27-year-old man, who had been served with an arrest warrant 10 times in connection with the murders of nine people, ranging in age between 15 and 26, at his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture between August and October.

He is believed to have approached people who expressed suicidal thoughts on the internet and lured them to his apartment.

So far, no charges have been brought against him as the prosecutors plan to collectively decide on actions for all the cases based on the test results.

Judging from the content of his testimonies and his attitude during interrogations with investigators, the prosecutors believe Shiraishi can be held criminally liable, the sources said.

However, they decided to have him undergo a psychiatric test before indicting him, seeing that his mental state will be a focal point at his trial, they said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Even if this guy is crazy, the fact remains that he murdered 9 (or maybe more) people. Let him rot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Nature

Lake Teganuma

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club