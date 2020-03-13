Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Court scraps acquittal of man; sentences him to 10 years for raping daughter

2 Comments
NAGOYA

A Japanese high court on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping his 19-year-old daughter in 2017, scrapping the lower court ruling that acquitted him last year.

The main focus of the trial had been on whether the daughter was able to resist her father, and the Nagoya High Court recognized the victim was unable to do so in handing down the sentence as sought by prosecutors.

"I have been full of frustration for being harmed by my own father," the daughter said in a statement after Thursday's ruling. "I finally feel a little relieved."

The case attracted much attention as the lower court decision in March last year, along with similar acquittals in the same month over sexual assault cases, triggered "Flower Demo," a nationwide grassroots movement, to protest the court decisions and eradicate sexual violence.

"It was a despicable crime as he preyed on (the daughter) for his sexual gratification, and it is also evident that he engaged in it habitually," Presiding Judge Mitsuru Horiuchi said in handing down Thursday's ruling.

The father was indicted for sexually assaulting the daughter at his office in August 2017 and at a hotel in September that year.

"The daughter's psychological distress is extreme and serious, exacerbated by the fact that the perpetrator was her own father," the judge also said, adding that the repeated sexual abuses sapped the daughter's will to fight her father, making her psychologically unable to resist him.

Some observers in the courtroom clapped, including some who had tears in their eyes after the judgment was read.

The high court decision overturned the ruling by the Okazaki branch of the Nagoya District Court, which recognized she had sex with her father against her will but acquitted him on the grounds she could have resisted if she wanted. The district court also found he had sexually abused the daughter for several years.

It was a "good and appropriate" ruling that recognized the victim's pain, said Masateru Iwaki, a lawyer who represented the daughter, at a press conference. "I have been a lawyer for more than 30 years, but this is the first time that a sentence has made me cry."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

finally - Finally - FINALLY!!!!! The lower court ruling was so egregious, the judge then should now be sent to prison, along with the so-called (biological only) father.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Oh, boy! The grounds of his acquittal are just as (if not more) disgusting than what he did to his daughter. I wonder if the “I was drunk” line came into his original defense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon