Cryptocurrency worth Y58 bil disappears from Coincheck

Some 58 billion yen ($534 million) of the cryptocurrency NEM has disappeared from a Japanese exchange due to hacking, the operator said Friday after halting withdrawals and trade of the virtual currency.

It eclipsed the 48 billion yen lost on the MtGox bitcoin exchange in Tokyo in 2014, making it one of the largest losses incurred by a virtual currency as a result of fraudulence.

Coincheck, the operator of NEM, said it has temporarily restricted the deposit, withdrawal, sales and purchase of NEM as well as withdrawal of other cryptocurrencies and Japanese yen.

It said it is looking into how the NEM has gone missing from the exchange, while reporting the case to the Financial Services Agency and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Speaking at a news conference, Coincheck President Koichiro Wada apologized for the incident, expressed his intent to consider reimbursing customers and revealed that the company has started an in-house debate over possibly receiving financial assistance.

Coincheck said it detected unauthorized access to its system shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, adding it is not certain when it can resume NEM operations.

On Friday night, users of Coincheck had gathered around the building in central Tokyo where it is located.

A 28-year-old woman working in the financial sector said she had invested some 800,000 yen for transactions but has not been able to withdraw it.

