Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Death penalty finalized for man who killed 19 disabled people

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

The death sentence for a Japanese man over the mass murder in 2016 of 19 mentally impaired people at a care home near Tokyo was finalized Tuesday as he withdrew his appeal the previous day.

Satoshi Uematsu, 30, a former caretaker at the Tsukui Yamayuri En facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, also injured 26 people in the rampage, in what the Yokohama District Court called incomparable to other incidents.

His defense counsel had filed an appeal on Friday, but Uematsu had told Kyodo News two days after the March 16 verdict that he would drop the appeal since it would be "wrong" to continue the trial at higher courts.

The deadline for his appeal to a high court was midnight Monday.

Uematsu also said he expected to receive the death penalty but was "not convinced" that he deserved it. He said during his trial that disabled people who are unable to communicate "create unhappiness in society."

At the heart of the trial was whether Uematsu was mentally competent during the rampage.

The district court ruled that he was, rejecting his defense counsel's argument that he had been influenced by his marijuana use.

In handing down the ruling, the court said his work at the care facility, among other things, shaped his motivation.

"He believed he would be a pioneer and receive approval if he killed people with disabilities," it said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

People like Tomohiro Kato, Tsutomy Miyazaki and this one have no place in free society. But i am ambiguous as to the death sentence. It will quickly end his miserable life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A fitting candidate for "Good riddance to bad rubbish."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog