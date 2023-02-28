Dentsu, others indicted over Tokyo Olympics bid rigging

A man speaks on his mobile phone outside the Tokyo headquarters of Dentsu.

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, a former Olympic organizing committee executive and others were indicted Tuesday over alleged bid rigging in connection with the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Prosecutors took the decision after receiving complaints from the Japan Fair Trade Commission, indicting six companies, including Dentsu's rival Hakuhodo Inc., as well as six individuals from the companies and Yasuo Mori, former operations executive on the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee.

They are suspected of violating the anti-monopoly law by rigging bids for contracts worth around 43.7 billion yen to plan and run Olympic test events and competitions.

The officials at the six companies allegedly colluded with Mori to rig the bidding in 2018 for the rights.

Four people including Mori and former Dentsu executive Koji Hemmi were indicted after being arrested earlier this month, while the remaining three were indicted without arrest.

According to a source familiar with the case, the companies involved in making the arrangements did so primarily through Mori or Hemmi.

Dentsu Group President and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi has admitted to prosecutors that the company was involved in rigging bids for the games, sources said earlier.

Seiko Hashimoto, an upper house lawmaker who served as president of the now-defunct organizing committee for the Games from February 2021, said that the news of the indictments was "deeply regrettable" and that she feels "a great responsibility as the former head of the committee."

The alleged bid rigging is the latest corruption scandal to emerge in relation to the global sports event, following revelations of bribery.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the organizing committee who was previously a senior managing director at Dentsu, has been indicted four times on charges of receiving bribes totaling around 198 million yen in return for helping companies to be selected as Olympic sponsors or marketing agents.

