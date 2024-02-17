Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/lurigagarin
crime

Detained senior police officer, accused of raping 3 women, commits suicide

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

A senior superintendent who had been detained over accusations of raping at least three women last year died in a police cell in Hiroshima in an apparent suicide, police said Sunday.

Koichi Iwamoto, 58, was found unconscious with his long johns around his neck and tied to the door of the toilet in his cell in Hiroshima Chuo Police Station at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday and pronounced dead at a hospital, the police said.

According to the police, Iwamoto left what appeared to be a suicide note.

The officer, who was on suicide watch, was indicted of raping three women whom he met through a dating app and was recently served a fresh arrest warrant for the alleged rape of two others.

During the first hearing of one of the three women at the Hiroshima District Court in January, Iwamoto's defense side pleaded not guilty, saying he went to a hotel with her but did not have sex with her.

Police allege that he blackmailed the three women by telling them he would report them to the police unless they agreed to sex, and forced them to sign documents admitting to prostitution.

On loan from the Okayama prefectural police since March of last year, Iwamoto served as a senior instructor at the police school at the Chugoku Shikoku Regional Police Bureau.

Katsutoshi Ono, who oversees the management of detention in the Hiroshima prefectural police, said, "It is regrettable that an incident like this occurred. We will have a thorough probe to prevent a recurrence."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo