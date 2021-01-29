Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Discovery of woman's body in freezer leads to daughter's arrest

TOKYO

Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on Friday for allegedly abandoning the body believed to be of her mother that was discovered two days earlier in a freezer at their former Tokyo apartment.

Yumi Yoshino was quoted by the police as saying she hid the body 10 years ago after she returned home to find her mother dead and feared she would have to move out of their home in Katsushika Ward. The mother, thought to be around age 60 at the time, had signed the lease on the municipal housing complex unit.

A cleaner discovered the body in a freezer hidden in a closet, after Yoshino vacated the place. An autopsy could not determine the time and cause of death of the woman, whose body was found partly frozen.

Yoshino had been forced to leave the apartment in mid-January since she was delinquent on rent, which totaled 1.1 million yen.

According to the police, the body was bent to fit the freezer, and there were no visible wounds.

Yoshino's whereabouts were unknown until Friday morning when investigators found her in a hotel in the city of Chiba, near Tokyo.

10 years of living with your mothers body in the closet, and her pension in your wallet. We know that's what was going on because the article stated she was afraid she would have to move out

