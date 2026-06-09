Ex-Giants manager Abe's assault case referred to prosecutors

Tokyo police on Tuesday referred former Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe's case of alleged assault against his daughter to prosecutors without detaining him, a source familiar with the matter said.

Abe, 47, was arrested on May 25 for allegedly grabbing his 18-year-old daughter and forcing her to the floor at their home in Tokyo. The police are believed to have recommended that prosecutors not indict him, according to the source.

Abe has been questioned by police on a voluntary basis following his release a day after his arrest.

According to the baseball team and other sources, Abe tried to stop a quarrel between his daughters but lost his temper and threw the older one to the floor after she talked back. Abe had been drinking prior to the incident.

After the clash with her father, the daughter consulted ChatGPT and reported the incident to a child guidance center after the artificial intelligence chatbot told her that it accepts anonymous consultations.

The center then made an emergency call and police officers were dispatched to Abe's home, where he was arrested. The daughter was not injured.

With the arrest sending shockwaves across the country, where baseball is one of the most popular sports, he stepped down as skipper of the prominent Tokyo team on May 26.

The former catcher who starred at Chuo University in Tokyo joined the Giants through the 2000 draft. He retired in 2019 and assumed the managerial post ahead of the 2024 season after serving as the team's head coach and battery coach.

Abe led the Giants to the Central League pennant in his first season in charge before finishing third last year.

© KYODO