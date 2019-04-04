Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn served 4th arrest warrant

Tokyo prosecutors served a fourth arrest warrant against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, this time for alleged misuse of the automaker's funds, sources close to the matter said.
The prosecutors are investigating another allegation of aggravated breach of trust against Ghosn in connection with the use of part of 3.5 billion yen ($31 million) paid to an Omani distributor since 2012 as sales incentives from Nissan's so-called CEO reserve, a pool of funds Ghosn could use at his discretion at the time.
Some of the funds were allegedly transferred via investment firm Good Faith Investments, run by a senior official of the distributor, to a company represented by Ghosn's wife. The money may have been spent to purchase a luxury yacht for the use of Ghosn's family and other items, according to the sources.
Ghosn, who was released on bail last month, was apparently taken to the prosecutor's office in a car early Thursday, a day after the 65-year-old made a surprise announcement on Twitter that he would hold a press conference on April 11.
He was preparing to defend himself against charges that include violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators over a number of years, as well as aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.© KYODO
sensei258
If I was a billionaire possibly facing spending my golden years in jail I'm run away to a country which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan
sensei258
That should say I'd
zones2surf
But of course!!
And, once again, he will be detained indefinitely!! Certainly for at least 10 days.... so they can "waterboard" him over these new charges. Without any video recording, without his lawyers present!!!
Funny how they did this the day after he announced a news conference!!!
The J prosecutors are beneath contempt!! They are nothing more than inquisitors from the dark ages!!
Bugle Boy of Company B
Hopefully he has prepared his lawyer to make the statement in his place on the 11th.