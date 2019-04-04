Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Journalists are seen in front of the residence of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo on Thursday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
crime

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn served 4th arrest warrant

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors served a fourth arrest warrant against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, this time for alleged misuse of the automaker's funds, sources close to the matter said.

The prosecutors are investigating another allegation of aggravated breach of trust against Ghosn in connection with the use of part of 3.5 billion yen ($31 million) paid to an Omani distributor since 2012 as sales incentives from Nissan's so-called CEO reserve, a pool of funds Ghosn could use at his discretion at the time.

Some of the funds were allegedly transferred via investment firm Good Faith Investments, run by a senior official of the distributor, to a company represented by Ghosn's wife. The money may have been spent to purchase a luxury yacht for the use of Ghosn's family and other items, according to the sources.

Ghosn, who was released on bail last month, was apparently taken to the prosecutor's office in a car early Thursday, a day after the 65-year-old made a surprise announcement on Twitter that he would hold a press conference on April 11.

He was preparing to defend himself against charges that include violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators over a number of years, as well as aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

If I was a billionaire possibly facing spending my golden years in jail I'm run away to a country which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That should say I'd

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But of course!!

And, once again, he will be detained indefinitely!! Certainly for at least 10 days.... so they can "waterboard" him over these new charges. Without any video recording, without his lawyers present!!!

Funny how they did this the day after he announced a news conference!!!

The J prosecutors are beneath contempt!! They are nothing more than inquisitors from the dark ages!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hopefully he has prepared his lawyer to make the statement in his place on the 11th.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhoods

Nakazakicho

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

7 Food Theme Parks and Museums in Japan for the Hungry Traveler

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Adezakura

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Drawing House Of Hibiya: Your New Favorite Elegant Restaurant With a Breathtaking View

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Live

Here’s What Japanese Twitter Thinks of the New Era Name

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Emperor’s Abdication

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table