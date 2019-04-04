Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn served 4th arrest warrant

Journalists are seen in front of the residence of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo on Thursday morning.

Tokyo prosecutors served a fourth arrest warrant against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, this time for alleged misuse of the automaker's funds, sources close to the matter said.

The prosecutors are investigating another allegation of aggravated breach of trust against Ghosn in connection with the use of part of 3.5 billion yen ($31 million) paid to an Omani distributor since 2012 as sales incentives from Nissan's so-called CEO reserve, a pool of funds Ghosn could use at his discretion at the time.

Some of the funds were allegedly transferred via investment firm Good Faith Investments, run by a senior official of the distributor, to a company represented by Ghosn's wife. The money may have been spent to purchase a luxury yacht for the use of Ghosn's family and other items, according to the sources.

Ghosn, who was released on bail last month, was apparently taken to the prosecutor's office in a car early Thursday, a day after the 65-year-old made a surprise announcement on Twitter that he would hold a press conference on April 11.

He was preparing to defend himself against charges that include violating the financial instruments law by underreporting remuneration to regulators over a number of years, as well as aggravated breach of trust in relation to the alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan.

© KYODO