Photo shows a courtroom at the Chiba District Court where Yuichiro Kurihara was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for physical abuse that led to the death of his 10-year-old daughter in January 2019. Photo: Pool/KYODO
crime

Father gets 16 years in prison for fatal abuse of 10-year-old daughter

CHIBA

A Japanese man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday for physical abuse that led to the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, was found guilty of causing the death of his daughter Mia in January last year by depriving her of sleep and nutrition at their family home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.

Prosecutors had demanded an 18-year prison term for Kurihara.

The father, dressed in a black suit and blue necktie, expressed no emotion as he bowed to the presiding judge and the prosecutors after the ruling was handed down.

During hearings at the Chiba District Court, Kurihara admitted to assaulting Mia but denied other charges leveled against him.

However, the court found him guilty on all charges of fatal child abuse during Thursday's ruling, calling the father's testimony "unreliable."

He forced her to stand in the bathroom while showering her in cold water at some point between Jan 22 and 24, 2019, according to the ruling.

A video on Kurhihara's cell phone showed Mia bent over and begging for help as he continuously reproached her.

Kurihara had also faced charges of physically abusing Mia from December 2018 to January 2019 and beating his 33-year-old wife, Nagisa.

His wife was sentenced last June to 30 months in prison, suspended for five years with probation, for complicity in her husband's treatment of their daughter.

When handing down the ruling on Nagisa, the court said it was difficult for her to resist her husband's will due to his abuse and her mental condition.

"(Mia) was very kind and thoughtful, and loved by everyone," she said during the trial. "(Kurihara) may not have liked her strong sense of justice."

Defense lawyers had argued Kurihara's actions went too far but that the abuse was not on a daily basis.

Mia moved from her mother's hometown of Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture to her father's in Noda in July, 2017 when she was 8 years old. According to the prosecution, the abuse began immediately after they moved.

In November 2017, Mia wrote in a school questionnaire that she was being bullied by her father and was subsequently taken into protective custody for seven weeks.

However, a local education board was found to have given the father a copy of Mia's questionnaire. Kurihara stated her claims were "lies."

After her period in protective custody ended, with a welfare center approving her return to her parents, no visits were paid to her home by officials of either the center or the school to check on how she was being treated.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

abused by her father and the city officials neglected her..They are also partially responsible for her death..

Negligence is negligence!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Such a light sentence for this monster. The judge deserves to be sentenced to prison for gross incompetence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

