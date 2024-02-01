Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan soccer player Ito denies sexual assault allegation

2 Comments
OSAKA

Japan soccer player Junya Ito has denied an accusation by two women that he sexually assaulted them last year and filed a criminal complaint for false allegations on Thursday, his lawyer said.

An investigative source said Wednesday the 30-year-old is under investigation by Osaka police after the women filed a criminal complaint against Ito following a report by a major publisher's news website of non-consensual sexual conduct involving the women.

According to the report, Ito, who played for Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is suspected of having engaged in such sexual conduct involving the women, who were drunk, at a hotel in Osaka in June last year after playing for Japan against Peru.

The report, first posted on Daily Shincho on Wednesday, came hours before Japan's round-of-16 match at the Asian Cup against Bahrain in Doha. Ito, a midfielder with the French club Stade de Reims, remained on the bench for the first time in the tournament as Japan won 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Ito's lawyer said the allegations are "totally unfounded." While Ito did spend time with the two women, the complaint states that their accounts are inconsistent and there is no physical evidence supporting their allegation.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told reporters after the match Wednesday, "I'm not fully aware (of the allegation) yet. I'll deal with it after examining it."

The website is run by the publisher of the major weekly Shukan Shincho, whose latest issue hit newsstands Thursday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

I really think publishing these kinds of stories, before a guilty verdict, is unfair and I hope one day it will be illegal.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

> VrethToday 04:57 pm JST

I really think publishing these kinds of stories, before a guilty verdict, is unfair and I hope one day it will be illegal.

I agree there names should be suppressed - this is common ion many nations but Japan seems to allow it for some reason.

However, since there are two women involved and this is Japan where the vast majority (around 97%) of sexual assaults never get reported by the victims the likelihood that two Japanese women got together and just made up allegations is beyond extreme you are more likely to be struck by lightening 3 times on the same day than have that happen.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog