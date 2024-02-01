Japan soccer player Ito denies sexual assault allegation

Japan soccer player Junya Ito has denied an accusation by two women that he sexually assaulted them last year and filed a criminal complaint for false allegations on Thursday, his lawyer said.
An investigative source said Wednesday the 30-year-old is under investigation by Osaka police after the women filed a criminal complaint against Ito following a report by a major publisher's news website of non-consensual sexual conduct involving the women.
According to the report, Ito, who played for Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is suspected of having engaged in such sexual conduct involving the women, who were drunk, at a hotel in Osaka in June last year after playing for Japan against Peru.
The report, first posted on Daily Shincho on Wednesday, came hours before Japan's round-of-16 match at the Asian Cup against Bahrain in Doha. Ito, a midfielder with the French club Stade de Reims, remained on the bench for the first time in the tournament as Japan won 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.
Ito's lawyer said the allegations are "totally unfounded." While Ito did spend time with the two women, the complaint states that their accounts are inconsistent and there is no physical evidence supporting their allegation.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told reporters after the match Wednesday, "I'm not fully aware (of the allegation) yet. I'll deal with it after examining it."
The website is run by the publisher of the major weekly Shukan Shincho, whose latest issue hit newsstands Thursday.© KYODO
Vreth
I really think publishing these kinds of stories, before a guilty verdict, is unfair and I hope one day it will be illegal.
Paul Spira
I agree there names should be suppressed - this is common ion many nations but Japan seems to allow it for some reason.
However, since there are two women involved and this is Japan where the vast majority (around 97%) of sexual assaults never get reported by the victims the likelihood that two Japanese women got together and just made up allegations is beyond extreme you are more likely to be struck by lightening 3 times on the same day than have that happen.