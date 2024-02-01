Japan soccer player Ito denies sexual assault allegation

Japan soccer player Junya Ito has denied an accusation by two women that he sexually assaulted them last year and filed a criminal complaint for false allegations on Thursday, his lawyer said.

An investigative source said Wednesday the 30-year-old is under investigation by Osaka police after the women filed a criminal complaint against Ito following a report by a major publisher's news website of non-consensual sexual conduct involving the women.

According to the report, Ito, who played for Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is suspected of having engaged in such sexual conduct involving the women, who were drunk, at a hotel in Osaka in June last year after playing for Japan against Peru.

The report, first posted on Daily Shincho on Wednesday, came hours before Japan's round-of-16 match at the Asian Cup against Bahrain in Doha. Ito, a midfielder with the French club Stade de Reims, remained on the bench for the first time in the tournament as Japan won 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Ito's lawyer said the allegations are "totally unfounded." While Ito did spend time with the two women, the complaint states that their accounts are inconsistent and there is no physical evidence supporting their allegation.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told reporters after the match Wednesday, "I'm not fully aware (of the allegation) yet. I'll deal with it after examining it."

The website is run by the publisher of the major weekly Shukan Shincho, whose latest issue hit newsstands Thursday.

