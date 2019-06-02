Ex-ambassador arrested over murder of son

Police have arrested a 76-year-old former top bureaucrat of the farm ministry over the alleged murder of his son at their home in Tokyo.
Hideaki Kumazawa, also a former Japanese ambassador to the Czech Republic, was arrested at the scene on Saturday after the police received a call from him saying he had stabbed his son to death, according to investigators. His 44-year-old son Eiichiro was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.
Kumazawa has admitted to stabbing his son with a kitchen knife, according to the police. He lived with his wife and son.
After arriving at the scene, police found the collapsed victim bleeding from the chest.
Kumazawa, a graduate of the University of Tokyo who joined the predecessor of the Ministry of Agriculture, Farm, Forestry and Fisheries in 1967, became the ministry's top bureaucrat in 2001.
He stepped down the following year amid criticism of the ministry's handling of a mad cow disease outbreak.
He served as Japan's ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2005 to 2008.© KYODO
smithinjapan
It'll be interesting to see what his sentence is. I'm guessing next to nothing, and even if he got life it would be too little.
Arturo Jamilla
His sentence will be the same as everyone else who stabs someone to death here: 5-7 years max.
albaleo
That will probably depend on what he's charged, whether he's found guilty, and what the circumstances were.
englisc aspyrgend
Pity the article gave no indication as to why he would do such an abhorrent thing?
Reckless
Why the heck does a 44 year old man still live with his parents?!!! My dad threw me out at 18.
Spitfire
Smith,
Great comments......I think he will play his 'get out of jail free' card like most of the 'elites' over here seem to do.
Something is sooooo messed up in Japan.
Family killing family all of the time.