Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Gov't to charge Nagoya prison officers over alleged inmate abuse

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Justice Ministry plans to bring charges against 22 prison officers in Nagoya for alleged assaults committed on three inmates, a source familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The ministry is considering working with prosecutors to build criminal cases against those accused of abuse at Nagoya prison from November last year to this August, the source said.

The move came a day after Justice Minister Ken Saito apologized for the abuse at a news conference.

Saito said the ministry plans to launch an investigation into whether similar incidents are occurring at other prison facilities, and that he has ordered the establishment of a third-party panel of experts.

The ministry said Friday that 22 officers, all male and in their 20s and 30s, abused three inmates at the prison by spraying their faces with alcohol and hitting them on their buttocks with sandals.

The inmates were men in their 40s, 50s and 60s, with the oldest suffering an injury near his left eyelid requiring five days to heal.

Most of the suspects have admitted to the allegations, saying they committed the acts because the inmates did not follow instructions and kept shouting demands.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

They kept shouting demands like….. what demands? The press should be pushing to understand what the demands were. For better food? For speedier decisions? To have certain religious beliefs catered for? Complaints about the abuse which brought on more abuse? Racist abuse? Is Japan today just a copy and paste news site because I think some deeper understanding of the complaint’s is important. Is this a sign of racism by the guards or something more institutional racism.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Good. A first step in the right direction.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

22 prison guards? That’s symbolic of a systemic failure, one or two might be an abbreviation but 22. That is a failure on the department. You get your sentence, serve your time, judge doesn’t say “ and during your incarceration the guards are also going to beat, belittle and do everything they can including killing you, raping with a fire hose” I bet those 22 represents 88 or more.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

 Is Japan today just a copy and paste news site because I think some deeper understanding of the complaint’s is important. 

If they commit actual journalism they will lose access to the stories they do run.

The complaints might have sounded like valid concerns, so they didn’t ask for any details.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo