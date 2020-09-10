16-year-old girl apparently killed by grandfather in Fukui

A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.

Susumu Tomizawa, 86, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his granddaughter Tomomi on Wednesday night. The girl was found dead early Thursday in the house after her father reported to police that his daughter had fallen down and was unresponsive.

Investigative sources said Tomomi had multiple stab wounds in her upper body. Police did not reveal whether Tomizawa has admitted to or denied the murder charge.

The girl's father received a call from Tomizawa about the incident. Tomizawa stayed in the house and did not flee when police officers arrived.

Although the girl previously lived with her parents in another house in the city, she had been staying at Tomizawa's house for the past two months, according to the sources and information from neighbors.

Tomomi told her friends that she came to live with her grandfather as her parents often quarreled.

