crime

Israeli charged with smuggling drugs into Japan dies in detention center

YOKOHAMA

An Israeli resident of Japan who was being held at a detention center near Tokyo after being charged in 2020 for smuggling drugs into the country has died, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The facility and the Yokohama District Court had refused to approve special treatment for Amnon Hanoh Tenenboim, 60, even though he was suspected of having a heart condition, lawyer Takashi Takano said.

But the Yokohama detention center said the same day that Tenenboim had been found lying on a bed in a solitary cell with an elastic hair band stretched from under his chin to the top of his head, suggesting that he may have committed suicide.

Tenenboim had undergone heart surgery in Israel around a month before Kanagawa prefectural police arrested him for smuggling a large amount of illegal stimulants in November 2020, according to Takano.

Tenenboim had complained of poor health immediately following the arrest, but his applications to prefectural police and the detention center for medical assistance from March 2021 were not approved.

Last month, Tenenboim asked the court to suspend his detention so he could receive professional medical treatment, but his request was similarly denied.

Tenenboim was forbidden from seeing anyone besides his lawyer, which also contributed to his mental distress, according to Takano, who maintains that his client was innocent.

"I requested (Tenenboim's) detention be suspended while providing a doctor's opinion that his condition was worsening, but the request was not granted. It was inhumane," Takano said.

The court declined to comment on the matter.

Zero justification for this regardless of whether he was a criminal or not! Heads should roll! Absolute avoidable tragedy!

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Another death? They could grant him a medical treatment but they refuse it, do they really want him die?

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/kin-of-dead-sri-lankan-detainee-at-immigration-center-to-sue-gov%27t

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The Immigration/Detention Center specializes in cruel and unusual punishments.

Democracy and the rule of law is just a very thin veneer in Japan, over feudalism.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Yeah, I agree. Even a drug mule deserves life-saving health care. This is a fact that Japan's authoritarian justice system really needs to try to wrap its head around.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Another death in custody in Japan. He was denied medical treatment which may not have led directly to his death. However, he should not have been denied medical treatment at all. The Japanese government will condemn the Chinese work camps but it seems that immigration detention in Japan is no different.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

An immigration holding jail whoops it's not a jail, detention holding facility staffed by sadists who aren't accountable. Again guilty or not death does seem extreme, but nobody is accountable. So if you are sociopath Japan has the job for you.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

I have NO respect nor any sympathy for anyone who harms children and the vulnerable, Drug smugglers and dealers are killing our future generations, but denying him medical treatment while in custody is just as bad and cruel.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Murder. Sanctioned murder, and nothing more.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Why was he kept in solitary confinement?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What goes around comes around.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This is ridiculous. The Israeli guy could have gone home and had medical treatment instead of fighting extradition order. No room for sympathy for this drug smuggler.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

There is something VERY wrong with the police system in this country.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So is this murder because of bureaucratic denial of medical care?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another one dies while in custody!!! It is starting to look veeeeeery suspicious!!!! Is this an example of Japan justice?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

