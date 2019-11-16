Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for alleged drug possession

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA at her home in Tokyo, police said.

Sawajiri, who has appeared in a number of films, TV dramas and commercials, was found in possession of 0.09 gram of powder containing the drug at her home in Meguro Ward around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the police, who quoted her as saying, "There's no mistake that it's mine."

The police said they launched an investigation into the 33-year-old actress after receiving information she was "involved in illegal drugs."

The police searched her home in the morning and found two white capsules in a plastic bag inside a jewelry box, they said.

One of the capsules had powder containing the drug, the police said, adding they are continuing their probe into the case.

Sawajiri, who has also had success as a singer, is perhaps best known in other parts of Asia for "1 Litre of Tears," a 2005 TV drama in which she played the heroine suffering from the intractable disease spinocerebellar degeneration.

For her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in "Pacchigi!" (We Shall Overcome Someday), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in January 2005, she was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize.

Most recently, she had a role in "No Longer Human," a film based on the life of Osamu Dazai, one of Japan's most renowned novelists, which was directed by Mika Ninagawa and released this fall.

She was scheduled to play the role of 16th-century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga's wife in public broadcaster NHK's historical drama series "Kirin ga Kuru" in 2020.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sawajiri was found in possession of 0.09 gram of powder containing the drug. I detest these ambiguous reports - an amount of 0.09 grams of powder (legal, illegal?) contained (an unreported percentage of an) illegal substance. Geezuz H. 0.09 grams is already a very tiny amount.

The police said they launched an investigation into the 33-year-old actress after receiving information she was "involved in illegal drugs." I heard a rumor that the LDP was involved in illegal drugs, will police investigate :-)

3 ( +4 / -1 )

NHK will not hire an illegal drug abuser -- her career is finished.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

NHK will not hire an illegal drug abuser -- her career is finished.

She isn't just an actress in one lowly NHK drama, she does movies and models too. She will probably do the usual public apology then return a year later or after. Her drug usage rumors have been flying around for years after several odd interviews.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog