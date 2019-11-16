Actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for alleged drug possession

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA at her home in Tokyo, police said.

Sawajiri, who has appeared in a number of films, TV dramas and commercials, was found in possession of 0.09 gram of powder containing the drug at her home in Meguro Ward around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the police, who quoted her as saying, "There's no mistake that it's mine."

The police said they launched an investigation into the 33-year-old actress after receiving information she was "involved in illegal drugs."

The police searched her home in the morning and found two white capsules in a plastic bag inside a jewelry box, they said.

One of the capsules had powder containing the drug, the police said, adding they are continuing their probe into the case.

Sawajiri, who has also had success as a singer, is perhaps best known in other parts of Asia for "1 Litre of Tears," a 2005 TV drama in which she played the heroine suffering from the intractable disease spinocerebellar degeneration.

For her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in "Pacchigi!" (We Shall Overcome Someday), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in January 2005, she was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize.

Most recently, she had a role in "No Longer Human," a film based on the life of Osamu Dazai, one of Japan's most renowned novelists, which was directed by Mika Ninagawa and released this fall.

She was scheduled to play the role of 16th-century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga's wife in public broadcaster NHK's historical drama series "Kirin ga Kuru" in 2020.

