Court orders retrial of deceased man convicted in 1984 murder

A court has ordered a retrial for a deceased man who was convicted of murdering a 69-year-old woman in 1984 in western Japan, endorsing new evidence and suspecting that he was forced into confession after being beaten by police officers.
The decision by the Otsu District Court in Shiga Prefecture on Wednesday quashed the Osaka High Court's ruling in 2011 that dismissed Hiromu Sakahara's plea for a retrial. Sakahara died the same year, and in 2012, his family filed a second retrial petition with the district court.
It is believed to the first time a Japanese court has ordered a retrial sought by the family of a deceased convict.
Sakahara was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison on charges he killed Hatsu Ikemoto, a liquor store manager in Hino, Shiga, and seized her cash box.
After being arrested and indicted in 1988, Sakahara argued that his original confession during the investigation was made under coercion. The focal point of the trial was the method of the murder and whether Sakahara's confession was credible.
The family's defense team claimed it was impossible to murder the woman in the way Sakahara had explained in his confession, and as new evidence, submitted a lab result by a forensic doctor.
The new evidence showed the woman had been knocked down on her back and strangled, while Sakahara had confessed to strangling her from behind.
The district court weighed the evidence and supported the defense team's claim that wounds on the woman's body did not match the way Sakahara had said he murdered her.
The court also denied the credibility of his confession, the strongest evidence for his conviction, suspecting he was forced to confess after police beat him and threatened to harm his family.
In 1995, the district court found Sakahara guilty and sentenced him to life in prison. The high court and the Supreme Court later upheld the ruling, finalizing his conviction in 2000.© KYODO
Bintaro
The defense seems to have a pretty good case.
The guy may have spend 15 years in prison, and died there, for nothing. Talk about life and families destroyed...
I wonder how many people got executed over such evidence or circonstances ?
Sam Whitte
Better late than never.
Harry_Gatto
I wonder how many people got executed over such evidence or circonstances ?
I think we've all wondered about that over the years.
zichi
A reason to oppose capital punishment death sentence.
badman
Hopefully every policeman, prosecutor and judge who participated in this travesty will rot in hell.
JonathanJo
Agree with you for cases like this, but I'm happy to see the likes of Shoko Asahara swing.
Kabukilover
Are any of the people who perpetrated this crime against humanity against Sakahara still alive? If they are they ought to spend the rest of their lives in prison.
smithinjapan
So, now, are the people who believe in and support the death penalty willing to die for in exchange for innocent lives taken like this man's? True, he was not killed literally by the State, but he may as well have been executed given that he died as a result of being incarcerated for than 20 years, and we all know the notoriety of Japanese police in forcing confessions and getting convictions, and that it has very likely led to people being wrongfully executed. I ask as I did the other day, if not, why not?
But we also already know what will happen if the man is found innocent. The police will say, "It's regrettable, but all those who prosecuted or may have forced confessions have since retired or died, so we cannot hold anyone responsible, and we cannot find them guilty, even though it is now known the man was innocent." Maybe they'll even award the family 80,000 yen or something... then rinse, repeat. Hell, they still won't even make functioning cameras mandatory in interrogation rooms.