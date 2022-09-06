Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan gov't website hit by cyberattack; pro-Russia group claims responsibility

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government's web portal e-Gov was hit by a cyberattack and became inaccessible Tuesday, its cybersecurity response center said, with a pro-Russian hacker group appearing to claim responsibility for the incident.

The National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity said the website came under a so-called DDoS attack, in which a network is overwhelmed by hackers sending floods of data from multiple sources over a short period. It became inaccessible from around 4:30 p.m. and remained disrupted into the night.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications also reported that access to the eLTAX regional tax portal was impeded.

Around the time of the attack, pro-Russian hacker group Killnet posted a message on the Telegram messaging app claiming it had targeted Japan's online public services and the tax authority's electronic system.

Additionally, the hacker group also appeared to write that it was revolting against Japan's "militarism," and that it was kicking the samurai. The cybersecurity response center says the messages are highly likely to be a declaration of responsibility by the group.

Killnet is believed to have been behind a number of cyberattacks on websites belonging to countries supporting Ukraine during Russia's invasion of it.

The e-Gov website's functions include allowing people to apply to local governments for public services, collecting comment on specified issues, displaying laws and legal changes, and providing a directory to various government sites.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo