Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS fil
crime

Lawmaker rearrested over casino graft scandal

4 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese lawmaker charged with bribery was rearrested Thursday by prosecutors for allegedly offering witnesses money to falsely testify in court in connection with a casino graft scandal.

In a rare development, Tsukasa Akimoto, a 48-year-old House of Representatives member, was rearrested while out on bail after being indicted for receiving 7.6 million yen worth of bribes from Chinese gambling operator 500.com in 2017 and 2018 when he was in charge of Japan's move to legalize casino resorts.

Akimoto, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party shortly before his initial arrest in December, denied the latest allegation when he was reached by reporters before being rearrested.

He is suspected of asking a former adviser to 500.com, who had also been released on bail, to give false testimony in return for 30 million yen through his supporters in June and July, according to the prosecutors.

The prosecutors earlier this month arrested three of Akimoto's supporters and looked into his involvement.

The former 500.com adviser, 48-year-old Masahiko Konno, has been indicted on a charge of bribery along with another adviser to the company.

Akimoto, the first incumbent Japanese lawmaker to be indicted in a decade, resumed working as a lawmaker from February after being released on bail.

The Tokyo native became an upper house lawmaker in July 2004 and then a lower house lawmaker in 2012. He oversaw an initiative that legalized casinos to be operated in Japan at so-called integrated resorts with hotels and conference facilities as a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office for about a year from September 2017.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Bye, Shinzo.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Just couldn't help himself had to double down, these "resort" Casinos haven't been built yet and politicians are already on the take. Plummeting into a sea of degradation. You have to wonder at the motivation of our elected leaders greed and a sence of entitlement seem to be what's required.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

“Akimoto, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party shortly before his initial arrest in December,“

Damage control or what....

0 ( +1 / -1 )

“Akimoto is affiliated to the openly revisionistlobby Nippon Kaigi.[1]“ Wikipedia

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I wonder how the investors of these "integrated resorts" are doing these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo