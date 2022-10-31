Internal affairs minister admits supporters violated political funds law

Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada on Monday acknowledged a political funds documentation scandal that has engulfed him involves a breach of the law, although no punishment can be handed out.

Terada also apologized for incorrectly telling a parliamentary committee the documentation error could have resulted in charges being brought against someone linked to one of his support groups.

The issue has increased pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has been hit with a string of issues that have each dealt a blow to his cabinet's polling numbers.

Terada has acknowledged a Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine report correctly found one of his support groups submitted political funding documentation for 2019 and 2020 to a local government that was signed off by a person who died in October 2019.

The political funds control law stipulates that when a person who signed off a document dies, the group has to report it to a local government within seven days.

In a parliamentary committee session on Wednesday, the minister said that listing the name of a deceased person on a document as a treasurer could be punished under the political funds control law but the following day corrected himself to clarify it is not, in fact, punishable.

Asked about the matter again by an opposition lawmaker on Monday, Terada apologized for his "incorrect" explanation.

The minister denied involvement and said he takes no responsibility for the documents as the support group is headed by someone at arm's length.

The opposition camp has demanded Terada's resignation because the internal affairs and communications minister supervises the law which deals with political funds issues.

Terada belongs to an intraparty group led by Kishida within his Liberal Democratic Party, and the scandal came as Kishida has been under scrutiny over his handling of suspicious links between the ruling party and the Unification Church, which has hurt the approval ratings for his Cabinet.

Last week, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa stepped down for failing to explain his connections with the controversial religious group, often labeled as a cult.

But, after Yamagiwa's resignation, a series of new connections with the organization have emerged among senior government members, becoming another headache for Kishida.

Among them, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, known as a close aide to the premier, apologized Friday for receiving a recommendation letter from a group affiliated with the Unification Church in the House of Representatives election in October last year.

A recent survey conducted by Kyodo News found that the support rate for Kishida's Cabinet remained relatively low at 37.6 percent, although it rose slightly from 35.0 percent in the previous poll in early October.

© KYODO