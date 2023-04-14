Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during speech in Wakayama

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech on Saturday.
Kishida immediately left by car after the incident, which took place as he was talking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party just before he was due to make a speech at the Saikazaki fishing port in the city of Wakayama. The man was arrested at the scene.
The suspected smoke bomb was thrown at around 11:25 a.m. from among a crowd of several hundred people. A loud explosion was heard.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech in the city of Nara before the House of Councillors election, leading the National Police Agency to bolster its security of VIPs.
The latest incident took place during official campaigning for a House of Representatives by-election in the Wakayama No. 1 district.
Kishida's stump speeches in the afternoon, including in Wakayama, will go ahead as planned, according to an LDP member and a government source.© KYODO
14 Comments
Larr Flint
Terrible news!
Japan is not SAFE country anymore.
Second US in making.
Also if you check the videos of that situation people actually run to record incident instead of getting out from the danger zone.
7thPatriarch
Kishida walks around like Abe wasn't killed for less.
wallace
Is it a copyright attack of the Abe assassination? No, but still throwing anything at a politician giving a speech is not acceptable.
Zizi
Haha
rcch
WOW!…; … scary times…!
..
everyone’s safe(!)… that’s the most important thing now…; we’ll talk about the rest later.
WA4TKG
Next time, throw a shoe
Strokey Ogre
While I don't condone violence and want nobody to be hurt, I hope with this and what happened with Abe the politicians start realizing that people are going to take their crap anymore.
Especially after the last 3 years with politicians thinking they can keep us locked up. Great to see people fighting back.
Hope this is a wake up call, you are not our masters.
wallace
There were no lockdowns in Japan.
smithinjapan
So, if it had been a real bomb, Kishida would have likely suffered the fate of Abe. Seems like again the security expected to protect the PM and other leaders has failed. Maybe cut the stump speeches? They are unwanted and annoying, and do very little for safety, obviously.
obladi
Glad Kishida was unhurt, but I share the absolute frustration with the LDP.
Fighto!
Terrible and shocking news.
Let's all be thankful PM Kishida - and his entourage- appear to be safe. Hopefully those behind this are locked away for minimum 50 years.
Wrong. Japan remains an unbelievably safe place.
Fredrik
Maybe time to legalize some means for the population to show discontent? I would suggest allowing rotten tomatoes to be thrown. Soft enough not to cause any injury.
deanzaZZR
There certainly is a lot of resentment and bubbling anger, especially among the younger generation as opportunities have evaporated for many.
Security needs to be redone for the PM. Wasn't the Abe assassination enough of a wake up call?
gintonic
Terrible and shocking news.
Let's all be thankful PM Kishida - and his entourage- appear to be safe. Hopefully those behind this are locked away for minimum 50 years.
50 years? Bit of an overreaction that? Not condoning it it but there is nothing unusual about politicians in other demokrashii countries having eggs, tomatoes, and other stuff thrown at them during campaigning. While the demonstrators are rightly punished for it, 50 years ?...c'mon.
Awa no Gaijin
That's pathetic !
garymalmgren
G7 coming up.
Glad that I don't live anywhere the venues as the security measures are going to be unbelievable after this little trial run.