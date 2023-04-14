Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during speech in Wakayama

A man is detained by police after he threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wakayama on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech on Saturday.

Kishida immediately left by car after the incident, which took place as he was talking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party just before he was due to make a speech at the Saikazaki fishing port in the city of Wakayama. The man was arrested at the scene.

The suspected smoke bomb was thrown at around 11:25 a.m. from among a crowd of several hundred people. A loud explosion was heard.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech in the city of Nara before the House of Councillors election, leading the National Police Agency to bolster its security of VIPs.

The latest incident took place during official campaigning for a House of Representatives by-election in the Wakayama No. 1 district.

Kishida's stump speeches in the afternoon, including in Wakayama, will go ahead as planned, according to an LDP member and a government source.

