Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man is detained by police after he threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wakayama on Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during speech in Wakayama

14 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech on Saturday.

Kishida immediately left by car after the incident, which took place as he was talking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party just before he was due to make a speech at the Saikazaki fishing port in the city of Wakayama. The man was arrested at the scene.

The suspected smoke bomb was thrown at around 11:25 a.m. from among a crowd of several hundred people. A loud explosion was heard.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in July last year during a stump speech in the city of Nara before the House of Councillors election, leading the National Police Agency to bolster its security of VIPs.

The latest incident took place during official campaigning for a House of Representatives by-election in the Wakayama No. 1 district.

Kishida's stump speeches in the afternoon, including in Wakayama, will go ahead as planned, according to an LDP member and a government source.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

14 Comments
Login to comment

Terrible news!

Japan is not SAFE country anymore.

Second US in making.

Also if you check the videos of that situation people actually run to record incident instead of getting out from the danger zone.

-9 ( +2 / -11 )

Kishida walks around like Abe wasn't killed for less.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Is it a copyright attack of the Abe assassination? No, but still throwing anything at a politician giving a speech is not acceptable.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Haha

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

WOW!…; … scary times…!

..

everyone’s safe(!)… that’s the most important thing now…; we’ll talk about the rest later.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Next time, throw a shoe

5 ( +6 / -1 )

While I don't condone violence and want nobody to be hurt, I hope with this and what happened with Abe the politicians start realizing that people are going to take their crap anymore.

Especially after the last 3 years with politicians thinking they can keep us locked up. Great to see people fighting back.

Hope this is a wake up call, you are not our masters.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

There were no lockdowns in Japan.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

So, if it had been a real bomb, Kishida would have likely suffered the fate of Abe. Seems like again the security expected to protect the PM and other leaders has failed. Maybe cut the stump speeches? They are unwanted and annoying, and do very little for safety, obviously.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Glad Kishida was unhurt, but I share the absolute frustration with the LDP.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Terrible and shocking news.

Let's all be thankful PM Kishida - and his entourage- appear to be safe. Hopefully those behind this are locked away for minimum 50 years.

Japan is not SAFE country anymore.

Wrong. Japan remains an unbelievably safe place.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Maybe time to legalize some means for the population to show discontent? I would suggest allowing rotten tomatoes to be thrown. Soft enough not to cause any injury.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There certainly is a lot of resentment and bubbling anger, especially among the younger generation as opportunities have evaporated for many.

Security needs to be redone for the PM. Wasn't the Abe assassination enough of a wake up call?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Terrible and shocking news.

Let's all be thankful PM Kishida - and his entourage- appear to be safe. Hopefully those behind this are locked away for minimum 50 years.

50 years? Bit of an overreaction that? Not condoning it it but there is nothing unusual about politicians in other demokrashii countries having eggs, tomatoes, and other stuff thrown at them during campaigning. While the demonstrators are rightly punished for it, 50 years ?...c'mon.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Smoke bomb ?

That's pathetic !

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

G7 coming up.

Glad that I don't live anywhere the venues as the security measures are going to be unbelievable after this little trial run.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog