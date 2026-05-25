Yomiuri Giants' manager Abe arrested for allegedly assaulting daughter

Shinnosuke Abe, manager of the Japanese pro baseball team Yomiuri Giants, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting his daughter, an investigative source said.

Abe, 47, was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department for allegedly grabbing his 18-year-old daughter and forcing her to the floor at their home in Shibuya Ward, the source said.

He has admitted to the allegation, telling investigators he lost his temper as he tried to mediate a fight between his daughters, according to the source.

"I told them to be quiet but they talked back to me and I got furious," he was quoted as telling police.

Abe was arrested at home in front of his daughters and wife, the source said.

A child guidance center made an emergency call shortly after 7 p.m., reporting that the daughter was hit by her father.

Former Giants catcher Abe retired in 2019 and assumed the managerial post from Tatsunori Hara ahead of the 2024 season after serving as their head coach and battery coach.

He led the Giants to the Central League pennant in his first season in charge before finishing third last year. They are currently third this season.

Abe had 2,132 hits and 406 home runs during his 19-year professional career with his only club Yomiuri, leading the CL in batting average and RBIs in 2012. He initially became the manager of the Giants' farm team after retiring.

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