crime

Japanese Aeon supermarket chain executive convicted in Myanmar

BANGKOK

An executive from the joint venture of Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co in Myanmar was convicted and sentenced to one year in prison and fined Monday, according to diplomatic sources, following his detention for allegedly violating the rice pricing rules of the country under military rule.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, the merchandise division chief of Aeon Orange Co., had been held for interrogation in Yangon since June 30. He was indicted on July 11 by the military government.

According to the military, which has ruled the country since ousting its civilian government in a February 2021 coup, Kasamatsu was detained for selling rice at prices up to 70 percent higher than the level mandated by authorities.

Kasamatsu's case marks the first conviction of an official from a Japanese-affiliated company over its corporate activities. The rare crackdown on a foreigner for violating price regulations occurred despite Japan's decision not to impose sanctions on the military or associated individuals and groups following the coup, unlike Western countries.

The junta has sought to stabilize the market by fixing the prices of essential goods, including rice.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
In a poor country charging 70% more for a staple food gets a year in the clink-fair enough…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

 "The rare crackdown....occurred despite Japan's decision not to impose sanctions on the military or associated individuals and groups following the coup, unlike Western countries."

Serves you right, Japanese corporations and govt. Yes, there IS a reason for those sanctions and a price to be paid for dealing with the devil. Just ask Mr. Kasamatsu. LOL.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No immunity, everyone are same in the law of Myanmar law.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Considering it is a military dictatorship the punishment seems fair. Imagine if other countries had such prosecutions for price gouging, wage theft and assorted business malfeasance.

Executives might find out ninety degree bows and apologizing for confusing the public won't cut it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

