Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japanese journalist indicted in Myanmar on 'fake news' charge

1 Comment
YANGON

A Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar since mid-April was indicted Monday on a charge of spreading what the military junta views as "fake news," the Japanese Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said.

Yuki Kitazumi, 45, could face a jail term of up to three years if convicted under the penal code as amended after the February coup.

Kitazumi was arrested and taken from his home in Myanmar's largest city Yangon on April 18. He is being held in a Yangon prison known for housing political prisoners.

The journalist has shown no health problems, an embassy official said, adding that the embassy will continue to urge the military government to release him.

His arrest came amid ongoing protests against the military, which took control of the government in a coup on Feb. 1 by ousting the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, Japan's top government spokesman, demanded during a regular briefing on April 20 that the security forces in Myanmar release Kitazumi.

The journalist, who previously worked at the Tokyo-based Nikkei business daily, had covered anti-government protests and posted online through such means as social media information deemed to be critical of the military.

He was also briefly detained by security forces while covering a protest in Yangon on Feb 26.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So Kitazumi has become a hostage with the purpose of lowering the amount of pressure that Japan can apply, nevertheless this is not going to help the military appear as legitimate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Fake News Charge" !!? sound like Mr. Trump dream has come true.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo