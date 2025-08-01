Japanese woman injured in subway station attack in China

A Japanese woman was assaulted while walking with her child at a subway station in Suzhou, eastern China, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury, the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai and sources familiar with bilateral relations said Friday.
Chinese authorities detained a suspect allegedly involved in the Thursday evening incident in Suzhou, the same city in Jiangsu Province where a Japanese mother and child were injured and a Chinese woman was killed in a knife attack in June last year.
The Japanese government urged China to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.
In the latest incident, the Japanese national was struck with a hard object and was treated at a hospital, according to the Japanese consulate general. It was not immediately clear what led to the attack on Thursday.
An informed source said the attack reportedly occurred after the woman and child got off the subway train and the child tried to go to the restroom.
With this year marking the 80th anniversary of what China calls its victory in the 1937-1945 War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Japanese Embassy in Beijing has warned citizens of rising anti-Japan sentiment.
On Sept. 3, China plans to hold a military parade in the capital's Tiananmen Square to commemorate the war anniversary.
The consulate general also urged Japanese expatriates in China to remain vigilant when going out, especially when accompanied by children, and to watch for suspicious individuals.
A mother whose child attends a Japanese school in Suzhou said, "Parents are all shocked. I will avoid going out with my child." The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it will take effective measures to ensure the safety of foreigners.
The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China said in a statement Friday that it is "extremely regrettable" that the latest incident occurred following the knife attack in Suzhou and the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy in Shenzhen in September.
A Chinese film on the massacre in Nanjing committed by Japanese troops in 1937 hit screens on July 25, with more than 28 million people viewing it in a week, according to Chinese media.
The Shenzhen stabbing incident occurred on Sept. 18 last year, the 93rd anniversary of the Japanese bombing of a railroad track near Shenyang -- an event that marked the start of the Manchurian Incident, leading to Japan's invasion of northeastern China.© KYODO
stormcrow
How many Japanese have been murdered in China because of hate crimes?
At the same time, how many Chinese have been murdered in Japan because of hate crimes (or just violent crime for that matter)?
Japan is far safer than most countries, especially when compared to China.
YeahRight
I will never understand why some people want to voluntarily live in, or even visit, a communist dictatorship. You go, it's on you.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
That's interesting they had a movie based on the Nanjing massacre on July 25th and were planning their movie based on unit 731 on July 31.
What an amazing coincidence.
As for this news though, it just sounds a bit like a Chinese person didn't like something the kid did so they just did whatever they would do to anyone. Probably didn't even know they were Japanese.
Desert Tortoise
Lots of major Japanese corporations manufacture in China. Someone goes to work there for their Japanese employer and bring their spouse and children with them. It is, however, becoming harder for firms to find employees willing to travel to China.
daikaka
if a Japanese person willingly goes to China, they are taking on the assumption of risk. If you go to a place where everyone hates you, it is not surprising that attacks like these would occur regularly
Gaijinjland
@stormcrow
Not as many as Chinese murdered abroad worldwide for hate crimes actually…. But true the number in Japan is minuscule.
Fighto!
Hate crime or not, this woman-bashing coward needs the book thrown at him by the authorities. Hopefully his punishment is brutal. Japan will be watching closely that justice is served.
I just hope the innocent Japanese woman recovers fully. Travelling to/living in China is sadly dangerous for Japanese people - I hope this message is starting to come through.
OssanAmerica
If everyone in China hated Japanese there would not have been 7,000,000 Chinese tourists who visited Japan in 2024. In the same year 873,286 Chinese (PRC) emigrated to Japan.
But clearly the CCP government is highly responsible to keeping anti-JPN sentiment alive as a political and diplomatic tool.
JJE
Otherwise known as commemorating the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II. The 80th anniversary has been observed in many places.
And yes, there was aggression towards decent China. Important to observe the Soviet armies which swept through parts of China conducted the last great land campaign of that conflict, breaking the back of the invading Kwantung army and imperial might once and for all. In 1946 the Union withdrew its forces from the Manchurian lands, after paving the way for restoration of sovereignty. This is precisely why they will receive cheers and acclaim at this upcoming parade.
Person detained. This story has been blown out of all common sense proportion.
Cephus
Hate in all forms is abhorring and it should never be encouraged. Yet again due to mortals fragility it's used as unifying factor.
Wesley
A 5000 year old culture that still remains uncultured.