Junior high school boy dies after being stabbed by another student

Reporters and TV crews gather outside a junior high school in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday, after a student there was stabbed by a schoolmate.

A 14-year-old junior high school boy died after being stabbed by another student at his school in central Japan on Wednesday, local police and firefighters said.

The police arrested the alleged attacker, also 14, and he has admitted to stabbing his schoolmate, Yuzuki Ito, the police said. The police confiscated a kitchen knife that was likely used in the attack, they said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Ito in the stomach at around 8 a.m. at Jushiyama junior high school in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, with the intent of killing him, the police said.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a teacher reporting that two students were involved in an altercation. The teacher rushed to the scene after hearing a scream, and grabbed the boy who seemed to have attacked Ito.

The stabbing took place in a hallway outside a classroom. Other students were arriving at the school when the incident took place, the education board said. The two students belonged to different third-year classes at the school.

No injuries were reported among other students and teachers.

The father of a 15-year-old female student, who is also in the third year, said he contacted the school to ask about the incident, but was told it cannot respond.

"I am worried about the mental health of students who witnessed the incident," he said.

© KYODO