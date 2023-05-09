Junior high school student stabbed in Tokyo; man arrested

A junior high school student was stabbed in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Wednesday morning and a man was arrested on suspicion of causing injury, police said.

The 13-year-old student was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in the chest, the police said. He was reported to be conscious and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, 61-year-old Yasunori Yamashita, was arrested at the scene. The police said Yamashita, whose hands and clothes were stained with what appeared to be blood when he was arrested, has admitted to the allegation.

The incident took place about 400 meters southwest of JR Kamata Station in a residential property with a junior high school nearby. The victim was wearing what appeared to be a uniform and the police believe he was on the way to school at the time of the attack.

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was found near the scene and stained with what appeared to be blood, according to the police.

A woman living in the neighborhood called the police after the student's mother told her, "Please call an ambulance. My child was stabbed." The mother was seen holding her son, asking him if he was OK, according to the woman.

The student's eyes were closed and he was stretchered to an ambulance, she said.

