Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Junior high school student stabbed in Tokyo; man arrested

0 Comments
TOKYO

A junior high school student was stabbed in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Wednesday morning and a man was arrested on suspicion of causing injury, police said.

The 13-year-old student was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in the chest, the police said. He was reported to be conscious and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, 61-year-old Yasunori Yamashita, was arrested at the scene. The police said Yamashita, whose hands and clothes were stained with what appeared to be blood when he was arrested, has admitted to the allegation.

The incident took place about 400 meters southwest of JR Kamata Station in a residential property with a junior high school nearby. The victim was wearing what appeared to be a uniform and the police believe he was on the way to school at the time of the attack.

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was found near the scene and stained with what appeared to be blood, according to the police.

A woman living in the neighborhood called the police after the student's mother told her, "Please call an ambulance. My child was stabbed." The mother was seen holding her son, asking him if he was OK, according to the woman.

The student's eyes were closed and he was stretchered to an ambulance, she said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog