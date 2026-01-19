Kabuki actor arrested for allegedly damaging restaurant door

Nakamura Tsurumatsu apologizes in front of a police station in Tokyo on Monday.

A kabuki actor has been arrested and later released after allegedly kicking in the door of a Tokyo restaurant, an investigative source said Monday.

Nakamura Tsurumatsu, who was arrested on the spot on Sunday in Taito Ward, was drunk at the time and said he "does not remember" the incident, according to the source.

Following his release on Monday afternoon, he bowed in front of the press gathered at a police station, where he was detained, and apologized for causing concern and trouble. He said he would respond sincerely to those affected.

His scheduled performance on Sunday was canceled.

The 30-year-old actor, whose real name is Daiki Shimizu, made his stage debut in 2000.

In 2005, Tsurumatsu became an apprentice to 18th-generation Nakamura Kanzaburo as a non-bloodline member of the Kabuki world and later became the second-generation holder of the stage name Tsurumatsu.

He said plans for him to assume the stage name Nakamura Maizuru as its first-generation holder in February are "under review."

