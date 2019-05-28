Knife-wielding man shot dead by police on Saitama street

Police officers fired shots on Tuesday at a knife-wielding man on a street in the city of Saitama, with one of the bullets hitting him in the abdomen.

The 68-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty. He was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead, police said.

At around 2 p.m., a woman in the neighborhood made an emergency call reporting that a man was lying on the street.

As two police officers approached him, the man suddenly picked up a knife beside him and charged at them, according to the police.

Following a warning shot, the officers each fired once with one of the bullets hitting him, they said.

