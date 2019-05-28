Knife-wielding man shot dead by police on Saitama street

Police officers fired shots on Tuesday at a knife-wielding man on a street in the city of Saitama, with one of the bullets hitting him in the abdomen.
The 68-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty. He was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead, police said.
At around 2 p.m., a woman in the neighborhood made an emergency call reporting that a man was lying on the street.
As two police officers approached him, the man suddenly picked up a knife beside him and charged at them, according to the police.
Following a warning shot, the officers each fired once with one of the bullets hitting him, they said.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Cameron
What the heck?!? So, yesterday two knife-wielding men died?
this sounds like the man was trying to get someone to come close to see if he was OK. And at that point he would thrust up with the knife and stab. But since the police came instead of a defenseless Good Samaritan, he charged.
Bizarro of the bizarro.
sensei258
What's bizarre is your assessment of the situation.
sensei258
A guy is charging at you with a knife and you fire a warning shot? That's just stupid.
Yubaru
Reread the article. That assessment sounds pretty damn close, a woman called the cops because a guy was laying on the ground. The cops came and he got up, picking up the knife, and attacked. (based upon the article)
It very well could have happened to an innocent Samaritan instead.
Strangerland
I'd like to know where the other bullets went. They fired warning shots - into what? The bullets go somewhere.
Fortunately it doesn't appear they hit anyone, since that's not being reported and probably would be. But it's a side concern I definitely have.