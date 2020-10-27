Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Anri Kawai leaves the Tokyo Detention Center on Tuesday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

Lawmaker Anri Kawai released on ¥12 mil bail after 4 months in detention

1 Comment
TOKYO

Lawmaker Anri Kawai, who has been indicted on a charge of vote-buying during her House of Councillors election campaign last year, was released on bail Tuesday following four months in detention.

Kawai, arrested on June 18 with her husband Katsuyuki who also faces a vote-buying charge, left the Tokyo Detention Center after the Tokyo High Court rejected prosecutors' appeal against a lower court decision made earlier in the day to grant her bail.

She paid bail of 12 million yen.

With nearly all evidence examined and witness questioning completed, the court apparently decided that the possibility of Kawai destroying evidence was very low.

The 47-year-old is eligible to attend the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet but is unlikely to, people close to her said.

Kawai is accused of conspiring with her 57-year-old husband, a former justice minister and a member of the House of Representatives, to violate the election law by handing out cash to five individuals in Hiroshima Prefecture to reward them for securing votes for her in the July 2019 election.

Katsuyuki Kawai remains in detention after the Tokyo District Court rejected his four pleas for bail.

In the first hearing in August of what was initially their joint trial, Anri Kawai and her husband both pleaded not guilty.

But she has been tried separately from the former justice minister since September after he fired his lawyers and hearings in his case were suspended.

According to the indictment, Katsuyuki Kawai handed out about 29 million yen to 100 people including local politicians between March and August last year with the intention of securing votes for his wife.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

What does her defense team say? Why are we only allowed to hear the position of the prosecutors and judges, especially as she's pleaded not guilty?

More proof that the Japanese media (Kyodo in this case) is pro-system and anti-public.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo