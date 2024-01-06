Man arrested for pushing woman off station platform in Tokyo

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for pushing an unacquainted woman off the platform onto the rail tracks at Tokyo's JR Shinagawa Station, police said.

The woman in her 60s was pushed from behind when waiting for a train at the major rail hub at around 1:30 p.m., the police said, adding that she was taken to hospital but suffered no life-threatening injuries.

The man from Osaka Prefecture has admitted to the charge of attempted murder, saying he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars, said the police who withheld his name citing a mental disorder.

Witnesses apprehended the man and handed him over to police officers, they said.

