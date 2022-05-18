Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for spending mistakenly sent ¥46.3 mil in COVID funds

8 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

A man in western Japan, who received 46.3 million yen in COVID-19 relief money from his town by mistake before gambling it all away, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of computer fraud, police said.

Sho Taguchi, a 24-year-old resident of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture, is accused of spending the money despite knowing it was mistakenly transferred to him, and had earlier refused to return it to officials. According to a person familiar with the case, Taguchi spent all the money in several overseas internet casinos.

He has admitted to the allegation, the police said.

Taguchi previously said he was "sorry for using the money" and intended to repay it, the person said. But his lawyer said at a press conference Monday that he was unlikely to be able to pay it back.

Last Thursday, the town sued Taguchi for around 51 million yen, including legal fees. It is also preparing to lodge a criminal complaint against him.

On Taguchi's claim that he lost all the money on gambling, Norihiko Hanada, the mayor of Abu, expressed surprise earlier. "We want to trace the flow of the money in the lawsuit. I want him to return it, it's not too late."

On April 6, after procedures to transfer 100,000 yen in COVID-19 relief money to each of the 463 low-income households in Abu had been completed, a town official mistakenly submitted to a financial institution a single transfer request of 46.3 million yen to Taguchi, whose name was at the top of the list.

The entire amount was transferred to Taguchi's bank account on April 8.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Computer fraud? Well it is illegal to gamble outside of Japans borders…shhhh not like anyone does it?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Government incompetence led to this.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

Like I said, ¥46.3 mill is hardly worth the pickle he is in. I suspect the poor guy has some other issues that clouded his judgment.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Like others, I think he still has the money and is hoping to get a year in prison and have the money waiting for him when he comes out.

However, being the enterprising guy he is, he may have immediately realized he would need to return the money. So he may have gambled heavily hoping to double it and come out ahead before he had to pay it back. If that's the case, he may be telling the truth about the gambling - but it should be easy enough to produce a digital record of that.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of computer fraud, police said.

The fraud was in not covering for the bureaucratic incompetence and quietly doing unpaid service and informing them of the mistake

It was a given the legal system would deem this a crime and not giving a crony construction company stimulus funds to build a concrete squid to promote tourism during a pandemic travel ban.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

From the bank documents the news got a hold of, it looks like he made the first money transfer the same day. I was thinking he might have transferred the money overseas, but I don’t feel he’s quite clever enough to have done so so quickly. He’s ruined his life for nothing, but he probably needed help long before this happened to him and he didn’t get it. Kind of tragic all around.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would have buried it in the mountains somewhere.

If it’s been spent outside Japan then there is no way that the town will ever get the money back.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This story daily makes me smile, it’s twists and turns by authorities, but his story stays the same. Everyday authorities patching up a fragile wall to cover their total incompetence.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

 was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of computer fraud, police said.

Ok

0 ( +0 / -0 )

