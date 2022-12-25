Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 3 family members in Saitama Prefecture

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man believed to have fled a murder scene where three people with blunt trauma injuries were found dead in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, according to investigators.

The man, who lives in the area, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering one of the victims, investigators said.

The police received several calls at around 7:15 a.m. reporting that a man had been beaten, with officers finding the bodies of a man and two women who suffered blunt trauma injuries to their heads and necks when they arrived at the premises around 7:30 a.m.

The house belongs to a couple in their 60s and their daughter, according to the police. Their bodies were all found outdoors.

A witness told the police that a man wearing dark-colored clothing holding an object resembling a hammer fled the scene. He was also caught on a nearby security camera.

Police received a call reporting people arguing in the garden, and another emergency call around 7:25 a.m. reporting smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

The fire was put out around an hour and a half later after burning part of the property. Police are investigating whether it was deliberately lit.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo