Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man attacks 2 women with ax at home in western Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man in his 70s attacked two elderly sisters with an ax in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

A nearby resident was asked to make an emergency call and reported that the women were assaulted by their sibling at home at around 7:50 p.m.

The suspect left the ax behind. He was wearing a blue shirt and brown sandals, according to the police.

Police said the two sisters suffered injuries to the backs but their wounds were not life-threatening.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog