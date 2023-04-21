Man attacks 2 women with ax at home in western Tokyo

A man in his 70s attacked two elderly sisters with an ax in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

A nearby resident was asked to make an emergency call and reported that the women were assaulted by their sibling at home at around 7:50 p.m.

The suspect left the ax behind. He was wearing a blue shirt and brown sandals, according to the police.

Police said the two sisters suffered injuries to the backs but their wounds were not life-threatening.

