Man beats boy, injures police and flees after barricading himself in Tokyo home

A man with a hammer struck a high school student on the head and sprayed an unknown substance at multiple police officers who rushed to the scene Wednesday morning in Tokyo, police said.

The 44-year-old man subsequently barricaded himself in his home following the incident at around 7:20 a.m. on a street in Fussa.

Around noon, police officers stormed the house, but the man was not inside and had fled the scene.

According to the local police, the boy and three of the six police officers were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not life-threatening.

A witness who saw the incident in a residential area near JR Fussa Station made an emergency call, reporting that a man carrying a hammer was attacking someone.

The police said the officers were threatened by the man with a knife he had brought from home while they were speaking with his mother at the scene.

According to the police, the man sprayed something at the officers who were trying to arrest him for allegedly obstructing their public duties.

The man is described as being 173 cm tall, with a sturdy build, a shaved head, and wearing a gray tracksuit.

© KYODO