Man dies after standoff with police in Tokyo apartment

A man in his 30s apparently armed with a hunting rifle died early Friday after being holed up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police lasting approximately four hours, the police said.

He was confirmed dead at the scene with bleeding from his head after officers entered the third-floor apartment in Ota Ward at around 2:25 a.m.

Officers had arrived hours earlier following an emergency call at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The man remained inside the apartment, having already released a woman in her 40s who had been with him, possibly as a hostage.

Gunshots were heard twice from the apartment, the police said.

According to the police, the woman sustained stab wounds in her left hand and was hospitalized. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman remains unknown.

Police sealed off the area around the apartment where many local residents had gathered to watch the situation unfold.

