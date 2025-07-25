 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Thomas Faull
crime

Man fatally stabbed at Tokyo sushi spot, suspect arrested

1 Comment
TOKYO

A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro area on Friday, police said.

Another man in his 50s was arrested after turning himself in at a nearby police box at around 4:35 p.m., claiming he had stabbed someone. Both men had been working at the restaurant.

The victim had been stabbed and slashed and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A knife was left at the scene, and the incident took place before the restaurant opened, police said. The restaurant is on the second floor of a multi-tenant building.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Both men had been working at the restaurant.

So sushi restaurant can be really stressful place to be?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog