Man fatally stabbed at Tokyo sushi spot, suspect arrested

A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro area on Friday, police said.

Another man in his 50s was arrested after turning himself in at a nearby police box at around 4:35 p.m., claiming he had stabbed someone. Both men had been working at the restaurant.

The victim had been stabbed and slashed and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A knife was left at the scene, and the incident took place before the restaurant opened, police said. The restaurant is on the second floor of a multi-tenant building.

