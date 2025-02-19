Man given 10 years for pipe bomb attack on former PM Kishida

A Japanese court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder in 2023 of then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a pipe bomb attack at an election event.

The Wakayama District Court ruled Ryuji Kimura, 25, intended to kill Kishida and others when he hurled a homemade explosive device at the prime minister as he approached a crowd to give a stump speech in the western Japan city of Wakayama on April 15, 2023.

"Targeting a serving prime minister caused significant anxiety to society as a whole," Presiding Judge Keiko Fukushima said when handing down the ruling. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year term for Kimura.

The explosion inflicted minor injuries on a police officer and a bystander, while Kishida was unharmed. The incident came less than a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead at an outdoor election campaign event.

Kimura denied any intent to kill and said he wanted to bring public attention to his dissatisfaction with the electoral system by creating a disturbance at an event attended by a famous politician.

Kimura's defense argued he should not face a charge of attempted murder as he did not expect the bomb to cause injuries, and a three-year prison sentence would be reasonable given their extent.

But the court stated the explosives were powerful enough to kill based on the results of experiments. Kimura was also found guilty of violating explosives regulations and the firearms control law.

He was also convicted of violating the public offices election law by forcing the cancelation of an election event.

In giving the ruling, the court judged the throwing of the explosive device into the crowd posed a considerable danger and it said it cannot downplay the fact election activities, that form the basis of democracy, were obstructed.

However, the court took into consideration that Kimura is young and had no criminal record, and accepted that his mother has offered to support his rehabilitation.

