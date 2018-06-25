Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man armed with a knife was arrested after holing up in a pub in Tokyo while throwing objects out of a window he shattered. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man arrested after eating without money, going on rampage at Tokyo pub

9 Comments
TOKYO

A man armed with a knife was arrested Monday after holing up at a pub in central Tokyo while throwing objects out of a window he shattered, in a standoff set off by a call he made to police saying he had eaten without having money to pay for the meal.

Police officers stormed into the Japanese-style pub near JR Yoyogi Station around 5 p.m. and arrested the man, who was naked down to the waist, on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty, investigators said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, sustained slight injuries but no one else was injured. No one was taken hostage as all employees fled after the man, who was the only customer at the time, called the police around 2:40 p.m. and said "come (to the pub) because I ate and drank without money."

Wielding a knife, he attempted to attack police officers, shouting "I'll kill you," the investigators said.

Before overpowering him, police officers carrying shields surrounded the building housing the pub and restricted other people's entrance to the area, where restaurants and bars and a preparatory school for college entrance exams are located.

A chair, a beer server and other objects were seen scattered outside the building after they were thrown by the suspect.

Watched this on the news last night with my family... Mother in law sees the guy through the window and said 'Hmm, definitely looks chinese'. Basically my eyes rolled to the floor. Clearly this guy was off his rocket on something.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Somehow, I picture him wearing a diaper and crying for his bottle (in prison, where all his needs will be taken care of)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This guy lost it. Threw a barrel out the window, then threw a bunch of stuff out the window. The funny thing is that he was shooting fireworks out of the window... and the izakaya was named 'hanabi no do' (something like 'fireworks cafeteria').

Mother in law sees the guy through the window and said 'Hmm, definitely looks chinese'.

When they took him out, he definitely didn't look typically Japanese. he looked white, or maybe partially Asian.

If it does turn out that he was a foreigner, this is going to blow apart a lot of people's arguments that the media is racist, seeing as his race isn't even mentioned here.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I watched this this morning. He was definitely at least part Asian. He had the outlines of tattoos on both arms from the shoulder down to the elbows like those of a Yakuza newbie. And his facial expressions as the police were taking him away where are a little too over-the-top as if he was acting in my opinion. It all made me wonder if he was just trying to impress his oyaji

0 ( +1 / -1 )

How could you eat without money? That's just rude...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He went there with the intention of getting arrested. Just part of his initiation into the "clan" as it were

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So cute police dodging fireworks and randomly thrown items. They had shields so saftey first. Had it been in America it would have ended in a blood bath. 200,000 thousand rounds and a perpetrator with a slight scratch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sounds like a case of a guy that just "snapped"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Probably found some old magic mushrooms to put in his pasta that he didn't pay for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

