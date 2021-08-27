Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man put on wanted list over acid attack at Tokyo subway station

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police put a 25-year-old man on a nationwide wanted list Friday in connection with an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station that left two people injured earlier this week.

Tokyo police obtained an arrest warrant for Hirotaka Hanamori on suspicion of throwing what is believed to be sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Tokyo Metro Co's Shirokane Takanawa Station in the capital's Minato Ward on Tuesday night.

Investigative sources said Hanamori and the man had belonged to the same club at university.

The man sustained serious injuries to his face and eyes, which will require roughly six months to heal, while a woman suffered burns on her legs, according to the police.

Hanamori, who is from Shizuoka, allegedly threw the acid at the man as he overtook him at an elevator shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The woman received burns after slipping on the liquid on the floor and falling into it, police have said.

Hanamori fled the station after the attack.

He is around 170 centimeters tall, the police said.

Security camera footage showed that a man resembling Hanamori came to Tokyo from Shizuoka on Tuesday and was found in the vicinity of the male victim's workplace. After the incident, the suspect took a shinkansen bullet train from Shinagawa Station to return home the same day.

The police have been tracking the whereabouts of Hanamori as he was spotted on a security camera at Shizuoka Station on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a high-end residential area amid tightened security as the Tokyo Paralympics opened the same day, prompting police to seal off the station entrance with officers on alert.

6 months to heal? I don't think anyone can ever 'heal' from sulfuric acid. Nasty.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police put a 25-year-old man on a nationwide wanted list Friday

obtained an arrest warrant for Hirotaka Hanamori 

The most wanted man in Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

