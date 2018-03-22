Man served with 10th arrest warrant in murder of 9 people

Police served a 10th arrest warrant Thursday on a 27-year-old man who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo, this time over the murder of a high school girl last year.

Natsumi Kubo, 17, from Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, is the last of the nine victims Takahiro Shiraishi has admitted to murdering. Shiraishi has told investigators he also stole 20,000 yen or 30,000 yen in cash from Kubo's belongings.

No charges have yet been brought against Shiraishi. Prosecutors plan to seek court approval to have him undergo a psychiatric examination to see if he can be held criminally liable, investigative sources said.

Shiraishi is believed to have approached people who expressed suicidal thoughts on the internet and lured them to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

He is suspected of murdering Kubo at his apartment around Sept 30, 2017 and dismembering and disposing of her body in early October, the police said.

Shiraishi has been served with arrest warrants in the murders of seven women and a man who lived in Tokyo and its vicinity. He was initially arrested on Oct 31 last year on suspicion of disposing of one of the nine bodies.

