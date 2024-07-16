Man sets himself on fire at central Japan city hall; 3 staff injured

A man was taken to hospital Tuesday with full body burns after reportedly setting himself on fire at a city hall in central Japan, with at least three staff members also sustaining minor injuries while attempting to restrain him, according to local authorities.

An emergency call was made around 3 p.m. reporting that someone had poured a gasoline-like substance and set a fire at the Takahama city hall in Aichi Prefecture, police and fire authorities said.

The man, in his 60s, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, has been in dispute with the city government over tax payments for around the past two years, according to investigative and other sources.

The man, brandishing a knife at the tax information counter on the first floor, had demanded a certain staff member be brought out, the police said, adding that he then used the knife to poke a hole in a plastic bottle filled with flammable liquid and flung some of it toward the staff, before pouring some over himself and igniting it.

He is believed to have also stabbed himself in the abdomen with the knife, they said.

The police have seized the bottle and are examining its contents. The fire was put out around 20 minutes later by staff using fire extinguishers.

"It is scary because it reminds me of the Kyoto Animation incident. I feel nervous about going to the city hall now," said a 54-year-old woman who was in the vicinity at the time, referring to a 2019 arson attack on an anime studio that killed 36 people.

