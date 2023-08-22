More Nihon University football players suspected of cannabis possession

Tokyo police again searched the dormitory of the Nihon University American football team on Tuesday after other players came under suspicion of possessing cannabis, investigative sources said.
The facility in Tokyo's Nakano Ward was previously searched on Aug. 3, leading to the arrest two days later of 21-year-old Noriyasu Kitabatake on suspicion of possessing cannabis and an illegal stimulant.
The university ordered the American football team to suspend practice indefinitely following Kitabatake's arrest but said on Aug. 10 that it had lifted the ban as "many students' efforts will come to nothing if they are forced to assume joint responsibility." The team resumed practice the next day.
It said it did not notify police upon receiving a report in November from a team member who said he had smoked "something like cannabis."
The school also only contacted the Metropolitan Police Department 12 days after a cannabis-like substance was discovered in the dorm in July.
The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has requested the university set up a third-party committee to investigate its delayed response.
The American football team has recently been embroiled in multiple scandals, with its coach indefinitely suspended from July 27 due to allegations of bullying.
In 2018, the team came under fire over a dangerous tackle by one of its members in an exhibition against Kwansei Gakuin University.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Ah_so
Another "only in Japan" story.
Only in Japan could anyone conceivably care of a student is having a few joints. Is be more worried if students weren't.
Strangerland
So now the government is bullying them over a mostly harmless plant.
Asiaman7
More like a dirty tackle of the opposing team’s quarterback from behind after the play was over in a deliberate attempt injure him. We later learned that this attack was instructed by the Nihon University coaches, two of whom were then fired. The injured quarterback — who remember was just a young student trying to enjoy a team activity — required a month to recover from damage to ligaments in his back.
Video of tackle: https://youtu.be/nKbLWcyQ_wo
nosuke
Germany just recently made weed legal your turn japan
BertieWooster
How can you arrest someone on suspicion of possession?
"Alright son! I'm arresting you!"
"On what charge?"
"You look like you might be in possession of illegal substances!"