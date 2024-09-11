Mother gets 10 years for fatal child abuse of 6-year-old daughter

A court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for joining her boyfriend in abusing her 6-year-old daughter, resulting in the child's death in Okayama, western Japan, in 2022.

In handing down the prison term as requested by prosecutors, the Okayama District Court concluded that Aya Nishida, 36, "ignored" her boyfriend's abuse of her daughter Mao, even though the mother was "the only one" who was able to offer protection.

Nishida's defense team appealed the ruling immediately. Her boyfriend Seiji Funahashi, 41, has already been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a separate trial.

Presiding Judge Akihiro Motomura suggested that Nishida and Funahashi were on the same page regarding the ill-treatment of Mao, noting that she had allowed her boyfriend to abuse the girl "in the name of discipline" and that she had continued to tell him when the child misbehaved.

According to the ruling, Nishida, in collusion with Funahashi, made Mao stand naked in a pot for an extended period of time and forced her to vomit by putting her hands and fingers in her mouth in September 2021.

They also rolled Mao up in a Japanese-style futon mattress and shoved her in the closet for some 70 minutes. She died of anoxic brain injury in January 2022.

The defense counsel argued during the trial that Nishida's role in abusing Mao should be limited to abetment because she was psychologically controlled by Funahashi, who used a camera to monitor his girlfriend.

The judge, however, said Nishida had not been physically abused by her boyfriend and that she was in a mental state capable of stopping the abuse.

"She has been speaking as a victim from start to end, and has not shown enough remorse," he said.

Nishida was indicted on the charges of coercion as well as confinement resulting in death.

